Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Issued By Zacks Research

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $9.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.37 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $254.19 on Monday. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $152.36 and a twelve month high of $259.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.30. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.26. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,554,575.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,616 shares of company stock valued at $20,843,606 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $336,627,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,675,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,743,000 after buying an additional 508,198 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2,984.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,479,000 after purchasing an additional 424,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after purchasing an additional 302,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 744,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,885,000 after purchasing an additional 266,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.