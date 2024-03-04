Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Issued By Zacks Research

Get UDR alerts:

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UDR in a report issued on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for UDR’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UDR’s FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UDR. Barclays downgraded UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.24.

UDR Price Performance

Shares of UDR opened at $35.94 on Monday. UDR has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $44.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.80.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UDR

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in UDR by 225.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

