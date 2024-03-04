Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report issued on Friday, March 1st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Bloomin’ Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 73.67%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $27.99 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,083,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 53,086 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 540,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after buying an additional 268,907 shares during the period. Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $989,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

