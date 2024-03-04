Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Model N, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:MODN)

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODNFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Model N in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Model N’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Model N’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Model N had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Model N from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Model N currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.30.

Model N Stock Performance

Shares of MODN stock opened at $24.34 on Monday. Model N has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $35.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average is $25.42. The company has a market capitalization of $949.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Insider Transactions at Model N

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 27,446 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $724,025.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 903,451 shares in the company, valued at $23,833,037.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,350 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $58,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,072 shares in the company, valued at $6,946,238.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 27,446 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $724,025.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 903,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,833,037.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,455 shares of company stock worth $1,629,894. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Model N by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Model N by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Model N by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 53,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Model N by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,710,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,002,000 after acquiring an additional 65,859 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Model N in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

