Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Increased by Analyst

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pentair in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pentair’s FY2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PNR. StockNews.com cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.08.

Pentair Price Performance

PNR stock opened at $78.33 on Monday. Pentair has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $78.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.02 and its 200-day moving average is $67.88.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,882,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,287,364,000 after purchasing an additional 204,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,446,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,414,000 after purchasing an additional 446,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pentair by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,164,000 after purchasing an additional 443,034 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Pentair by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,897,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,440,000 after purchasing an additional 131,745 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Further Reading

