Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 95.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 32.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 661.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $120.07 on Monday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $121.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RJF

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Raymond James news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $98,711.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.