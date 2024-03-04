Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mohawk Industries (MHK)

Mohawk Industries (NYSE: MHK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/17/2024 – Mohawk Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/13/2024 – Mohawk Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $98.00 to $127.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2024 – Mohawk Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $106.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2024 – Mohawk Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $122.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2024 – Mohawk Industries was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $98.00.

2/9/2024 – Mohawk Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/22/2024 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2024 – Mohawk Industries was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

1/11/2024 – Mohawk Industries had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $105.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $121.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.33 and a 200 day moving average of $95.49. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $122.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 132.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,641,000 after purchasing an additional 191,100 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $397,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 35.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

