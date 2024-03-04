Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Equinox Gold (EQX)

Equinox Gold (CVE: EQX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/29/2024 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$7.60 to C$6.80.

2/26/2024 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$11.50 to C$10.50.

2/23/2024 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.50.

2/23/2024 – Equinox Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.75 to C$7.00.

2/7/2024 – Equinox Gold had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$7.20 to C$7.60. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2024 – Equinox Gold was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$7.75 price target on the stock, up previously from C$7.25.

1/18/2024 – Equinox Gold was given a new C$8.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinox Gold

In other Equinox Gold news, Senior Officer Susan Caroline Toews sold 13,240 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.74, for a total transaction of C$89,237.60. In other news, Director Maryse Belanger sold 4,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total value of C$28,238.86. Also, Senior Officer Susan Caroline Toews sold 13,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.74, for a total value of C$89,237.60. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,232 shares of company stock valued at $258,986.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.