Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tyler Technologies (TYL)

2/22/2024 – Tyler Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $412.00 to $434.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Tyler Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $480.00 to $520.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Tyler Technologies had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $490.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2024 – Tyler Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $500.00 to $526.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – Tyler Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $475.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2024 – Tyler Technologies had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $490.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2024 – Tyler Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $475.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2024 – Tyler Technologies had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $490.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE TYL opened at $440.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 113.34, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.06 and a twelve month high of $454.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.25.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.06, for a total transaction of $2,658,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 51,388 shares in the company, valued at $21,020,775.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $2,214,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,472,083.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.06, for a total transaction of $2,658,890.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 51,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,020,775.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,650 shares of company stock worth $22,569,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

