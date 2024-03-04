Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a report issued on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the company will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $69.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 93.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $140.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,435,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,799,000 after acquiring an additional 376,025 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,958,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after acquiring an additional 754,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after acquiring an additional 114,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

