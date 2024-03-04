Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Strategic Education, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRA)

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Strategic Education in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Strategic Education’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The health services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.34. Strategic Education had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $302.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Strategic Education’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

STRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

STRA stock opened at $108.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $111.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategic Education

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Strategic Education by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 276,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Strategic Education by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Strategic Education by 585.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $356,262.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,359 shares in the company, valued at $15,488,850.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

