Research Analysts Set Expectations for Green Thumb Industries Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Green Thumb Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GTBIF. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $13.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.80. Green Thumb Industries has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.97 and a beta of 1.64.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $278.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.07 million. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 3.44%.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

