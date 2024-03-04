Research Analysts Set Expectations for Verve Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VERV)

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Verve Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Bienkowski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.47) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.30). The consensus estimate for Verve Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.07) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VERV. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Shares of VERV stock opened at $16.29 on Monday. Verve Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,701.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERV. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 36,652 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 260.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 107.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United states. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

