Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.95 Million Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 703.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,024 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 73.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,670,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,335 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 55.6% in the third quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 2,283,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after acquiring an additional 816,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $9.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,309 shares in the company, valued at $551,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

