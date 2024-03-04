Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,238 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of Leslie’s worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LESL. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 66.7% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,862,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346,377 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 40.0% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,588,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 23.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,796,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 3,071.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,173,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073,267 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

Leslie’s Trading Down 1.3 %

LESL stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.01, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $173.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Leslie’s

(Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.