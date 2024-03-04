Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter worth $2,809,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 66,755 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 14,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,699,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,963,000 after buying an additional 962,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $10.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $12.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.36, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -181.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DNB shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

