Roth Capital Comments on Barrett Business Services, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrett Business Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.24. The consensus estimate for Barrett Business Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.78 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BBSI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Barrett Business Services Stock Down 2.0 %

BBSI stock opened at $119.60 on Monday. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $76.22 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.89 and its 200-day moving average is $104.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.