Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Short Interest Down 16.3% in February

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the January 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.0 days.
Rubis Price Performance
Shares of Rubis stock opened at C$25.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.86. Rubis has a 1 year low of C$20.95 and a 1 year high of C$29.43.
Rubis Company Profile
