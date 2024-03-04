Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Short Interest Down 16.3% in February

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the January 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.0 days.

Rubis Price Performance

Shares of Rubis stock opened at C$25.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.86. Rubis has a 1 year low of C$20.95 and a 1 year high of C$29.43.

Rubis Company Profile

Rubis engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities for commercial and industrial customers in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. The company operates through Retail & Marketing, Support & Services, and Renewable Electricity production segments. It operates terminals that provide bulk liquid storage facilities for fuels, chemicals, and agri-food products; and distributes fuels, liquefied gases, bitumen, and lubricants.

