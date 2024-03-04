Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.68.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SGMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

View Our Latest Report on SGMO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Down 4.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 31,003 shares in the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $1.11 on Monday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $196.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.