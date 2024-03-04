SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.50.

Get SAP alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SAP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SAP Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the second quarter worth $28,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $188.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.55. SAP has a 52-week low of $113.00 and a 52-week high of $189.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.94.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Equities analysts predict that SAP will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

About SAP

(Get Free Report

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.