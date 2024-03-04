Savaria (SIS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect Savaria to post earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

Savaria Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$16.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.87. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$12.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.70.

Savaria Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.14%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny purchased 17,980 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$268,621.20. Company insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Savaria in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Savaria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.00.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

Featured Stories

