Scotiabank Boosts argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $402.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $346.00 to $402.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. William Blair lowered argenx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on argenx from $462.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, argenx has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $536.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on argenx

argenx Trading Up 3.5 %

ARGX opened at $393.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.55 and a beta of 0.65. argenx has a 1 year low of $327.73 and a 1 year high of $550.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $387.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.54.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). argenx had a negative return on equity of 30.97% and a negative net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $417.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that argenx will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in argenx during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.