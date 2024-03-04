Short Interest in Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Decreases By 8.8%

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the January 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.6 days.
Aena S.M.E. Stock Up 0.4 %
ANNSF stock opened at $189.76 on Monday. Aena S.M.E. has a fifty-two week low of $137.35 and a fifty-two week high of $191.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.94.
About Aena S.M.E.
