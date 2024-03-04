Short Interest in Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Decreases By 8.8%

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the January 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.6 days.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Up 0.4 %

ANNSF stock opened at $189.76 on Monday. Aena S.M.E. has a fifty-two week low of $137.35 and a fifty-two week high of $191.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.94.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. It operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

