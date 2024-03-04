Short Interest in Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Declines By 20.9%

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the January 31st total of 121,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Air New Zealand Stock Down 4.3 %

OTCMKTS:ANZFF opened at $0.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. Air New Zealand has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $0.51.

About Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

