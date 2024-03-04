Short Interest in Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Increases By 14.6%

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,800 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the January 31st total of 263,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

Amerigo Resources stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Amerigo Resources has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $165.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.14.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.66 million. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Increases Dividend

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.0222 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.17%. This is a boost from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 900.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

