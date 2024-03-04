Short Interest in Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Rises By 19.9%

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,415,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the January 31st total of 1,179,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 329.1 days.
Aristocrat Leisure Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARLUF opened at $29.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.84. Aristocrat Leisure has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $29.92.
About Aristocrat Leisure
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aristocrat Leisure
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Aristocrat Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aristocrat Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.