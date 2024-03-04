Short Interest in Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Rises By 19.9%

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,415,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the January 31st total of 1,179,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 329.1 days.

Aristocrat Leisure Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARLUF opened at $29.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.84. Aristocrat Leisure has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $29.92.

About Aristocrat Leisure

See Also

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.

