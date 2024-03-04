Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Decreases By 16.7%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ PSCD opened at $107.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.99. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $78.94 and a 12 month high of $107.33. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.42.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.
