Short Interest in Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Declines By 16.1%

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,500 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the January 31st total of 502,100 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 200,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Mainz Biomed Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:MYNZ opened at $0.93 on Monday. Mainz Biomed has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $7.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MYNZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Mainz Biomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Mainz Biomed from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mainz Biomed

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYNZ. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mainz Biomed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mainz Biomed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Mainz Biomed during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Mainz Biomed Company Profile

Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid test; and PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test.

