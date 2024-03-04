Short Interest in Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL) Decreases By 21.1%

Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,800 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the January 31st total of 235,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 175,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of SCTL stock opened at $1.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Societal CDMO has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Societal CDMO in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Societal CDMO by 17,732.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 31,741 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Societal CDMO by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 22,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Societal CDMO by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Societal CDMO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCTL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1.10 price objective (down from $1.25) on shares of Societal CDMO in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Societal CDMO in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecules in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

