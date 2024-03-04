Short Interest in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Declines By 15.9%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the January 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 564,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Target Hospitality

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 110.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

Target Hospitality stock opened at $9.60 on Monday. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $975.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

