Short Interest in Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Declines By 19.7%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,504,200 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the January 31st total of 6,855,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Down 3.2 %

TLSNF opened at $2.60 on Monday. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $2.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

