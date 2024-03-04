Short Interest in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Drops By 16.1%

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the January 31st total of 149,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.
TriMas Stock Performance
TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.44 million. TriMas had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriMas will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.
TriMas Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.49%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriMas
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Quarry LP bought a new position in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TriMas by 90.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TriMas by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000.
About TriMas
TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TriMas
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.