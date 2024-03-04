SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

SBOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on SilverBow Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut SilverBow Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on SilverBow Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on SilverBow Resources from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Shares of SBOW stock opened at $29.79 on Monday. SilverBow Resources has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $43.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBOW. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 333.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,069,000 after acquiring an additional 774,760 shares during the period. Riposte Capital LLC grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 70.7% during the second quarter. Riposte Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,504,000 after acquiring an additional 704,113 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 2,874.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 617,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,073,000 after acquiring an additional 596,332 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,697,000 after acquiring an additional 387,276 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 35.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,227,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,731,000 after acquiring an additional 323,413 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

