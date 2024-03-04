Six Flags Entertainment Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:SIX)

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) – B. Riley cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Six Flags Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $292.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.42 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.73%.

SIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $26.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.72 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average of $23.71. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $31.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,623,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,841,000 after acquiring an additional 483,965 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,468,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,536,000 after acquiring an additional 668,986 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 73.1% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,287,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,280,000 after buying an additional 1,387,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,244,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,156,000 after buying an additional 362,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

