Smart Sand (SND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Smart Sand Stock Performance

Shares of SND opened at $1.98 on Monday. Smart Sand has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $81.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smart Sand

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the first quarter worth $944,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter worth $105,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite storage solution.

