SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.63.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSRM. TheStreet cut SSR Mining from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC cut SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SSRM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SSR Mining

SSR Mining Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $4.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.82. SSR Mining has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $17.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 7.01.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.