Stabilis Solutions (SLNG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SLNG stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Stabilis Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a market cap of $74.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stabilis Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Stabilis Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions by 337.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Stabilis Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $965,000. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

