Standard Motor Products, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Standard Motor Products in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Standard Motor Products’ current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

SMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

SMP opened at $31.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $681.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.71.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $290.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.84 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 2.51%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 85.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 145.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 131.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 75.33%.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

