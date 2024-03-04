Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 3,141 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,009 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HP by 84.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 32.16%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

