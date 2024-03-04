Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.03 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Baidu were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 24.0% during the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 714,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,792,000 after buying an additional 138,061 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.1% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,089,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,698,000 after buying an additional 63,239 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 217,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,168,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 36.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,398,000 after purchasing an additional 87,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at $642,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $104.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.51 and a 52-week high of $160.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.76.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nomura upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nomura Instinet upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.69.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

