Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.03 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Baidu were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 24.0% during the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 714,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,792,000 after buying an additional 138,061 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.1% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,089,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,698,000 after buying an additional 63,239 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 217,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,168,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 36.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,398,000 after purchasing an additional 87,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at $642,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Baidu Price Performance
NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $104.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.51 and a 52-week high of $160.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.76.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIDU
Baidu Profile
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Baidu
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.