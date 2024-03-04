Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.07 Million Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 172,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 78.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $39.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $39.69. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $34.19 and a one year high of $42.38.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

