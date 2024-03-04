Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,766 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAK. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 330.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $14.56 on Monday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63.

Insider Activity at Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.