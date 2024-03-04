Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,652 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Webster Financial worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Motl sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $548,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,941 shares of company stock worth $1,701,282 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $47.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.23.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

