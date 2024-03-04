Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 5,714 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 23.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,271,000 after acquiring an additional 141,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.78.

NYSE FNV opened at $106.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.42. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $102.29 and a 12-month high of $161.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

