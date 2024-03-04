Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,689 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Credicorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Credicorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Credicorp by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Credicorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Credicorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $171.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.13. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.42 and a 52 week high of $173.39.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 14.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.73.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

