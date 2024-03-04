Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect Stronghold Digital Mining to post earnings of ($1.55) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $4.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 38,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $385,652.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,166.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew J. Smith sold 18,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $97,656.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,989. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 38,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $385,652.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,166.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,344 shares of company stock valued at $485,761 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 32,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 292,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 124,737 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 682.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 156,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 136,578 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 878.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 112,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 279.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 92,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

