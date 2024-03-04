Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,409 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 138.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

SNV opened at $37.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.40. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.48.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $488.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.60 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synovus Financial news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,072.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,017 shares of company stock valued at $934,302 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

