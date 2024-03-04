Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Short Interest Down 22.2% in February

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Teijin Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of TINLY opened at $8.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.32. Teijin has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $11.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29.

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Teijin had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%.

About Teijin

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

