Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target to $15.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on ARHS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arhaus has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARHS

Arhaus Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of ARHS opened at $13.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 2.39.

In other news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 378,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,531,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming raised its position in Arhaus by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 209,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.