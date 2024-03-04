Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Short Interest Down 16.0% in February

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,390,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the January 31st total of 18,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $392,945.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard D. Francis sold 74,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $980,069.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,738 shares of company stock worth $3,780,766. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE TEVA opened at $13.50 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

